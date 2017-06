Soros says Italy situation EU's biggest danger +RPT+ (2)

(fixes name, 2nd line). Rome, June 1 - Open Society Foundations chief George Soros, the Hungarian-American financier, told the Brussels Economic Forum Thursday that Italy's banking and migratory crises are today "the most dangerous threat" to the European Union. The EU, he said, is going through an "existential crisis", but the recent victories of pro-EU candidates in the Dutch and French elections have given it fresh "impetus". Now the EU must be "saved" and "reinvented radically", said Soros.