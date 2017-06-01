Italian growth surges, Padoan asks budget deficit cut

Rome, June 1 - Italian growth surged much more than reviously reported in the first quarter, ISTAT said Thursday as Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan asked the European Union for a subtantial discount in next year's budget-to-GDP ratio. ISTAT on Thursday revised sharply upwards its first-quarter growth estimates from 0.2% to 0.4% over the previous quarter and from 0.8% to 1.2% on the same quarter of 2016, the statistics agency said. ISTAT said the surprise revision was due to a better-than-expected performance by the service sector. Italy's estimated 1.2% GDP growth in the first quarter of the year is the highest since the fourth quarter of 2010, ISTAT said. Italy's acquired GDP growth for 2017 is already 0.9%, ISTAT said, revising upwards its estimate from 0.6%. Italy's revised 0.4% quarterly GDP growth and 1.2% year-on-year growth takes it off the bottom of the European growth table. Germany is top with 0.6% and 2.9% respectively but France is like Italy in quarter-on-quarter terms (0.4) but worse on an annual basis, 1.0%. But Italy remains below the eurozone average of 0.5% and 1.7%. Premier Paolo Gentiloni reacted to the better-than-expected growth figures by tweeting: "estimates for 2017 revised upwards. Italy is growing more than expected and the hard work is continuing". The latest better-than-expected growth figures are good but "not enough", former premier Matteo Renzi said. The Democratic Party (PD) leader said the figures "are the result of years of serious and rigorous work we now have behind us. "But I'm not satisfied because I know it's not enough. "The only road is AHEAD, continuing to lower taxes, simplifying the system and encouraging the country's real entrepreneurs". Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretary-General Agel Gurria replied to an ANSA question on the better-than-expected Italian growth figures by saying it was "very good news". He said "Italy has emerged from negative numbers and has now entered on a growth path", adding that now it is more than ever necessary to resolve the fragilities of the Italian banking system. Also on Thursday, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan asked the EU for a nine-billion-euro discount on Italy's budget for 2018, ANSA has calculated. This is the amount resulting from a reduction from 0.8% to 0.3% in the deficit cut next year. As a result, only six billion more would be enough to avert an automatic 25% hike in VAT as part of the so-called 'safeguard clauses" currently envisaged, several sources told ANSA. Padoan wrote to the European Commission Thursday outlining a 0.3% structural deficit cut, instead of the 0.8% originally requested, and the stabilisation of the debt/GDP ratio in 2018, sources said. He was communicating "the scope of the adjustment deemed adequate in light of the public finances of our country, also in light of the reform effort that has been continuing uninterrupted for several years". An EC spokesman said it had received Padoan's letter replying to last week's recommendations but had no comment to make. Padoan and European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis spoke of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank restructuring provisional deal and Italy's 2018 budget plans on the sidelines of the Brussels Economic Forum Thursday. "Happy to meet Pier Carlo Padoan on the margins of the Brussels Economic Forum. We welcomed the in-principle accord on MPS and discussed the preparation of the 2018 budget," tweeted Dombrovskis.