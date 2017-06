Tuscan mayor nabbed for embezzlement

Florence, June 1 - A Tuscan mayor was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement Thursday. Oreste Giurlani, mayor of Pescia near Pistoia, is accused of having embezzled some 570,000 euros between 2012 and 2016 from the Tuscan branch of Italy's mountain community association, UNCEM Toscana, which he chaired from 2005 to 2016.