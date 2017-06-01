Padoan asks EU 9 bn 'discount' for 2018 (3)

Rome, June 1 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Thursday asked the EU for a nine-billion-euro discount on Italy's budget for 2018, ANSA has calculated. This is the amount resulting from a reduction from 0.8% to 0.3% in the deficit cut next year. As a result, only six billion more would be enough to avert an automatic 25% hike in VAT as part of the so-called 'safeguard clauses" currently envisaged, several sources told ANSA. Padoan wrote to the European Commission Thursday outlining a 0.3% structural deficit cut, instead of the 0.8% originally requested, and the stabilisation of the debt/GDP ratio in 2018, sources said. He was communicating "the scope of the adjustment deemed adequate in light of the public finances of our country, also in light of the reform effort that has been continuing uninterrupted for several years". An EC spokesman said it had received Padoan's letter replying to last week's recommendations but had no comment to make. Padoan and European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis spoke of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank restructuring provisional deal and Italy's 2018 budget plans on the sidelines of the Brussels Economic Forum Thursday. "Happy to meet Pier Carlo Padoan on the margins of the Brussels Economic Forum. We welcomed the in-principle accord on MPS and discussed the preparation of the 2018 budget," tweeted Dombrovskis.