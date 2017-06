Soccer: Buffon says has 'right fear, will beat it'

Turin, June 1 - Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon said Thursday he had "the right fear" ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Cardiff. "You have to find the courage to beat this fear and I often succeed,. That's why I feel much stronger than those who don't feel fear or say they don't". Buffon told Premium Sport "we'll play without regrets and the conviction we can do well. Playing down hopes of a Ballon d'Or if Juve win, Buffon said "I arrived here to close a circle".