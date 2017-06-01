Family is Europe's most precious treasure - pope

Vatican City
01/06/2017
Vatican City, June 1 - Pope Francis received in audience on Thursday members of the European Federation of Catholic Family Associations (FAFCE) on its 20th Anniversary, Vatican Radio reported. The federation was meeting the pope on the occasion of FAFCE represents Catholic family associations from 14 European countries and has participatory status with the Council of Europe. Francis told them that the family was Europe's most precious treasure. The pontiff said that families were not "museum pieces, but through them, the gift is made concrete in mutual commitment and generous openness to children, but also in service to society." Families, the pope said, "are thus a kind of leaven that helps to make the world more humane and more fraternal, where no one feels rejected or abandoned."
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Polizia sgomina banda rapinatori/Gallery
di Rosario Pasciuto
Francesco ucciso con un colpo alla nuca
di Marialucia Conistabile
«Io mi fazzu a campagna elettorale». Senza pudore!
di Lucio D'Amico
Alitalia resterà fino a settembre ma gli orari sono un rebus
di Alfonso Naso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online