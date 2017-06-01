Vatican City

Family is Europe's most precious treasure - pope

Vatican City, June 1 - Pope Francis received in audience on Thursday members of the European Federation of Catholic Family Associations (FAFCE) on its 20th Anniversary, Vatican Radio reported. The federation was meeting the pope on the occasion of FAFCE represents Catholic family associations from 14 European countries and has participatory status with the Council of Europe. Francis told them that the family was Europe's most precious treasure. The pontiff said that families were not "museum pieces, but through them, the gift is made concrete in mutual commitment and generous openness to children, but also in service to society." Families, the pope said, "are thus a kind of leaven that helps to make the world more humane and more fraternal, where no one feels rejected or abandoned."

