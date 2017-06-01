Dead newborn's injuries 'compatible with fall' (2)

Turin, June 1 - The injuries of a newborn boy who died in hospital earlier this week after being found in a street near Turin are "compatible with a fall from a height", Ivrea prosecutor Giuseppe Ferrando told journalists Thursday. Police therefore think it likely the mother, who is awaiting confirmation of her arrest, threw the baby from her balcony. The 34-year-old Italian woman has confessed to leaving the boy in a street in Settimo Torinese near Turin. It was rushed to Turin's Regina Margherita Hospital but died there shortly afterwards. The baby was found wrapped in a towel at Via Turati 2, in a central area of the town in the Turin hinterland, not far from the public library.