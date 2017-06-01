0.3% deficit cut in 2018 - Padoan to EC (3)

Rome, June 1 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan wrote to the European Commission Thursday outlining a 0.3% structural deficit cut, instead of the 0.8% originally requested, and the stabilisation of the debt/GDP ratio in 2018, sources said. He was communicating "the scope of the adjustment deemed adequate in light of the public finances of our country, also in light of the reform effort that has been continuing uninterrupted for several years". Padoan is therefore asking the EU for a nine-billion-euro discount on Italy's budget for 2018, ANSA has calculated. This is the amount resulting from the reduction from 0.8% to 0.3% in the deficit cut next year. Therefore, only six billion more would be enough to reach 15 billion and avert an automatic 25% hike in VAT as part of the so-called 'safeguard clauses" currently envisaged, several sources told ANSA. An EC spokesman said it had received Padoan's letter replying to last week's recommendations but had no comment to make.