Milan prosecutors probing teen suicide cases

Milan, June 1 - Milan prosecutors said Thursday they were probing about a dozen cases of teen's self-harming and attempting suicide but had as yet found no link to the so-called Blue Whale suicide game. There have been at least four cases of the Blue Whale suicide game among teens in the surrounding Lombardy region, the regional minors' prosecutor said Wednesday. "There have been more cases reported but we're focusing on three or four because they seem significant," said Ciro Cascone. On Tuesday the Marche regional minors' prosecutor, Giovanna Lebboroni, reported 10 cases in the central region, saying "the fragility of these kids is worrying". Around Italy authorities have said there have been more than 60 cases of the game, which originated in Russia and consists in taking 50 tests, the last being suicide. "Families around Italy are in panic," said rightwing Brothers of Italy House Whip Fabio Rampelli, calling for government action, while former education minister Mariastella Gelmini of the centre-right Forza Italia party said "norms are needed on an international level". The game is called Blue Whale because those whales are believed to commit suicide. The game starts by carving the image of a Blue Whale into your forearm.