Election law to hit House floor Tuesday (3)

Rome, June 1 - A bill framing a new German-style election law will hit the floor of the House on Tuesday June 6, a day later than first expected, House whips said Thursday. Some 22 hours of debate have been scheduled, with voting expected on June 6, they said. The bill is expected to be approved by July 7 in both houses, ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said earlier this week, saying that only four or five major forces would get in under the new system. Meanwhile ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said there would be no grand coalition between his Forza Italia (FI) and the PD despite their agreeing election ground rules together. With the new election law in the works, at most "four or five forces" will get into the next parliament, Renzi said. Renzi was speaking a day after ratifying a deal with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and FI on the German-style proportional representation system to be approved by July 7 to enable early elections in September or October. "With the new system only four or five will get in, the number of parties will drop and the veto powers of the minnows will be eliminated", Renzi said. Renzi said the 5% entry bar in the system was "non-negotiable". As for the timing of the vote, with critics warning of a clash with the 2018 budget bill, Renzi said he saw "no dangers" in approving the budget and averting the threat of so-called 'provisional administration' that could trigger a 25% VAT hike. Pointing out that other countries like Germany were going to vote this autumn, Renzi said "everyone has the same rules and they don't have the problem of sending the budget bill to the EU". The deal on new election rules does not "imply any grand coalition" after the elections, Berlusconi said. "This accord will finally give the word back to the Italians, allowing them, after four governments not chosen by citizens, to decide who they want to be governed by," said Berlusconi. The leader of the junior government partner Popular Area (AP), Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, meanwhile scoffed at the idea of small parties like his wielding vetoes as claimed by Renzi. "We look on amused at the declarations on the blackmail and veto power of 'small parties'," he said. "It's incredible, up till now only the PD has brought down governments, a pity they were its own. "(Enrico) Letta, Renzi and now we'll see who will induce (Paolo) Gentiloni to quit or will remove confidence in him. In all three cases, the secretary of the PD is the same (Renzi). "Small parties? Don't trust big ones. This should be called instability but you, dear PD, call it elections if you want". Premier Gentiloni took over when Renzi stepped down after losing a flagship Constitutional reform referendum in December. Renzi had taken over from party colleague Letta in a palace coup in early 2014.