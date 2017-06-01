Fight 'intolerable femicide, bullying - Mattarella (3)

Rome
01/06/2017
Rome, June 1 - Italy must fight "intolerable" levels of femicide and bullying, President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday in a message to prefects for tomorrow's Republic Day. "The principles of equality and equal opportunity against all discrimination and for the defence of the rights of women, minors and disadvantaged persons must be reaffirmed. We must fight, he said, "the intolerable plagues of femicide, gender violence and bullying". Reconstruction after last year's devastating earthquakes in central Italy is also a priority, Mattarella said, "that cannot see lagging". Mattarella also invited Italy's prefects to "promote the conditions for a serene co-existence, respectful of legality and human dignity" in rescuing and receiving migrants. Mattarella called for "more ethics to combat endemic corruption and graft. Defending legality "helps businesses and the economic recovery", he observed.
