In principle Vestager-Padoan MPS deal (3)

Brussels, June 1 - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on Thursday reached an in-principle deal with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on a restructuring plan for struggling Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank, to permit a precautionary recapitalisation of the Tuscan lender in line with EU rules, the European Commission said. Also in line with EU rules, some of the costs of restructuring MPS will be borne by shareholders and junior bondholders, the EC said. Retail bondholders may request compensation in case of misselling, it said, while deposit holder are protected. Monte dei Paschi di Siena will have its entire portfolio of non-performing loans at market conditions, reducing risks to finances, the Commission said. At the same time, MPS will take a series of measures to substantially boost its efficiency including a ceiling on managers' salaries, equal to 10 times the average salary of MPS staff, the EC said. The in-principle deal reached on MPS between the EU and the Italian Treasury depends on the European Central Bank's (ECB) confirmation that MPS is a solvent bank which respects capital requisites, as well as Italy's obtaining a formal confirmation from private investors that they will take on its portfolio of non-performing loans, the Commission said. Now the EC and the Italian authorities must define the details of MPS's final restructuring plan, including Italy's commitments on implementing the plan. ON this basis, Brussels will adopt a formal decision in line with EU rules on State aid, the EC said. The EC said the preliminary and provisional deal was reached thanks to "constructive talks with Italy".