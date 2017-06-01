New ANSA channel Legality & School presented

Rome, June 1 - A new ANSA channel, Legality & School, was presented at a school in mafia-hit Ostia by Editor-in-Chief Luigi Contu in the presence of Education Minister Valeria Fedeli and national anti-corruption czar Raffaele Cantone Thursday. After reviewing the students' months-long work on the themes, Contu said "for us it's a beautiful day, to be in a school and to see you so working so hard is a joy". "Journalists recount society...journalists recount what is happening in the world, sadly we must recount many bad things but we also like to recount good ones and this is one of them," he said. "That is why we decided to work with the education ministry to help kids understand the world and know it, it's one of the most beautiful things we do at ANSA". Contu went on: "We are creating a new information site, dedicated to accompanying the project of diffusion of a culture of legality. It will be an important space on ANSA.it, it will recount what students are doing, here you'll find all the issues you are facing on bullying, on respecting others, on what is happening in the world. "We expect a lot from you. Informing oneself, understanding and knowing is fundamental to grow and determine one's own destiny". Finally, Contu explained to the students the significance of a show on slain anti-Mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino on the 25th anniversary of their deaths respectively in May and July 1992, a show set up by ANSA and the education ministry which travelled around Italy and which has now returned to Palermo, whence it came. Cantone, the head of national anti-corruption authority ANAC, said it was "good" to see another side of Ostia from that recounted by headline-grabbing recent incidents of mafia crimes and infiltration. "Today when you talk about Ostia you sadly talk of the worst aspect, you recall the problems of crime but it is nice to be able to see that there is another side to Ostia," he told the students. "We are convinced that in order to be able to make a fresh start in difficult situations, you have to start from the schools. "I come from a very difficult situation, the province of Naples, where the presence of the mafias is very strong, where even in schools you feel a sort of veneration towards the Camorristi, who are taken as examples, almost. "Why speak in schools? Knowledge is fundamental, and I thank the ANSA editor-in-chief who has thought of creating a focus on legality involving young people. "The real fight on crime is awareness", Cantone concluded. Fedeli, the education minister, told the students "we will defeat the mafia". "For me it is important," she said, "to testify that this isn't just any school. We decided to have an anti-corruption authority in this legislature. Italy is a country and Ostia is a place where there is the mafia, violence and corruption. "Having the courage to say so means having the courage of truth. Those who do mafia, violence and corruption are a few: since the institutions, schools, are many, we can defeat it," Fedeli said. "This is the great work that you are doing in this school every day". She told the students, in conclusion: "we are not afraid, we are building the conditions to construct normal conditions of work."