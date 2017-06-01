Q1 GDP up 0.4% on quarter, 1.2% on year (4)

Rome, June 1 - ISTAT on Thursday revised sharply upwards its first-quarter growth estimates from 0.2% to 0.4% over the previous quarter and from 0.8% to 1.2% on the same quarter of 2016, the statistics agency said. ISTAT said the surprise revision was due to a better-than-expected performance by the service sector. Italy's estimated 1.2% GDP growth in the first quarter of the year is the highest since the fourth quarter of 2010, ISTAT said. Italy's acquired GDP growth for 2017 is already 0.9%, ISTAT said, revising upwards its estimate from 0.6%. Italy's revised 0.4% quarterly GDP growth and 1.2% year-on-year growth takes it off the bottom of the European growth table. Germany is top with 0.6% and 2.9% respectively but France is like Italy in quarter-on-quarter terms (0.4) but worse on an annual basis, 1.0%. But Italy remains below the eurozone average of 0.5% and 1.7%. Premier Paolo Gentiloni reacted to the better-than-expected growth figures by tweeting: "estimates for 2017 revised upwards. Italy is growing more than expected and the hard work is continuing". The latest better-than-expected growth figures are good but "not enough", former premier Matteo Renzi said. The Democratic Party (PD) leader said the figures "are the result of years of serious and rigorous work we now have behind us. "But I'm not satisfied because I know it's not enough. "The only road is AHEAD, continuing to lower taxes, simplifying the system and encouraging the country's real entrepreneurs". Also on Thursday, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan wrote to the European Commission outlining a 0.3% structural deficit cut and the stabilisation of the debt/GDP ratio in 2018, sources said. He was communicating "the scope of the adjustment deemed adequate in light of the public finances of our country, also in light of the reform effort that has been continuing uninterrupted for several years".