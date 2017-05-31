2 Syrian arrested on terror charges (2)

Ragusa, May 31 - Two Syrians, one a minor, stopped on suspicion of belonging to a terror group in the port of Pozzallo Saturday saw their arrest warrants confirmed Wednesday. The pair, carrying fake documents, were nabbed as they were about to board a catamaran for Malta. Walid Eibo, 25, proved to be resident in Malta and has been placed under investigation for aiding and abetting clandestine immigration; the minor, who has not been named because of his age, has been reported to the Catania minors' court. The minor has also been cited for posing as someone else. Police found photos of suicide bombers with explosive vests on the pair's cellphones, with the proclamation "from today no pity", in Arabic. The minor was registered on April 30 in the Pozzallo hotspot and moved to a reception centre at Caltagirone, from which he absconded, police said.