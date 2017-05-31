Bologna

Galletti affirms Italy's support of Paris climate agreement

Environment minister says Americans won't follow Trump's lead

Galletti affirms Italy's support of Paris climate agreement

Bologna, May 31 - Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti on Wednesday reaffirmed Italy's support of and participation in the Paris climate change agreement, amid reports that US President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the US from the agreement. "Only the United States knows their position; it's still unknown," Galletti said. He said he was "already satisfied" by the results of the G7 in Taormina last week, and said "Italy, Europe, and the countries of the G7 won't turn back from Paris, despite the Americans." "I'm also certain of another thing: it will be the Americans that won't follow Trump if Trump doesn't follow Paris, meaning that the economy - and the American economy has understood this well - has to pass through environmental economy, because the circular economy, with environmental best practices, will be the one that's competitive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Galletti said.

