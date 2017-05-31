Japanese great Hokusai to hit Ara Pacis in October

Rome, May 31 - More than 200 works by Japanese ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai and his students will go on display at Rome's Ara Pacis beginning October 12, including his famed woodblock print "The Great Wave", in a show curated by Japanese art expert Rossella Menegazzo. The exhibition will include Hokusai's entire collected works, including drawings and paintings, displayed in a two-phase rotation through January 14, 2018. The show is sponsored by Rome's Superintendency for Cultural Heritage with the support of the Japanese Embassy and organized by MondoMostre, Skira, and Zetema. "Hokusai worked between the 18th and 19th centuries with an exceptional inventive capacity," said Rome Cultural Heritage Superintendent Claudio Parisi Presicce, emphasizing how Hokusai's work had an influence on 19th-century European Impressionism. One artist said to have influenced the Impressionists and Vincent Van Gogh is Hokusai student Keisai Eisen, whose work will be go display in Italy for the first time in this show. The exhibition places a particular focus on education, demonstrating how Hokusai shared his wealth of techniques and ideas with his students and how some, such as Eisen, went on to develop their own entirely personal styles, composition techniques, and themes based on Hokusai's teachings. Ukiyo-e, which in Japanese translates to "picture of the floating world", is shown through curator Menegazzo's choice of many works that have never gone on display before in Italy, to give a more complete picture of the artist and his legacy. Painting series such as the famous "Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji" and "One Hundred Views of Mount Fuji", which were inspired by the Shinto religion, are included in the show. "Hokusai was also a fervent Buddhist of the Nichiren school, as shown by the painted scrolls with images of dragons, lions, and divinities," Menegazzo said. Volumes of sketchbooks known as manga, which gather hundreds of sketches and drawings Hokusai made in simple black ink with light touches of vermilion, will be on display as well. Two different versions of "The Great Wave" will be used for the exhibition, switching out one for the other at the show's midway point for conservation. One will be on loan from Genoa's Edoardo Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art and the other from the collection of Kawasaki Isago no Sato Museum in Japan.