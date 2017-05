Almost 8 mn Italians travelling June 2

Rome, May 31 - Some 7.7 million Italians will travel this Friday, Republic Day, for a long weekend that bodes well for the summer season, hotel association Federalberghi said Wednesday. They will stay at least one night away from home, it said, a 9% rise on last year. Some 93% of them will stay in Italy, the Federalberghi survey said. "It is important to highlight this result because it represents a good premise for the opening of the upcoming summer season, June 32 kicks off the forecasts for the whole of the summer," said Federalberghi President Bernabò Bocca.