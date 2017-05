Deal on rules doesn't mean grand coalition -Berlusconi (2)

Rome, May 31 - A deal with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on new election rules does not "imply any grand coalition" after the elections, ex-premier and centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday. The PD, FI, and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Italy's top political parties, have agreed on a German-style election law that is expected to be approved by July 7 paving the way for elections in September or October. "This accord will finally give the word back to the Italians, allowing them, after four governments not chosen by citizens, to decide who they want to be governed by," said Berlusconi.