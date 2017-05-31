Udine G7 University summit aims at sustainability, citizens

Udine, May 31 - A Group of Seven university summit gathering more than 150 university rectors and professors from G7 countries is set to take place in Udine on June 29 and 30. The summit, titled "G7 University - University education for all. Actions for a sustainable future", will focus on universities as an engine for sustainable development and global citizenship in every area of the world. It will follow on the heels of a G7 environmental summit in Bologna on June 11 and 12. The initiative is part of the Italian festival of knowledge and higher education titled "Knowledge Festival" and will include 105 Italian and foreign universities and research institutes, 48 organisations, and 200 participants including 150 professors, 16 students and 50 managers, businesspeople,and professionals from 10 countries. The summit is organised into four themes: education and sustainability; global citizenship; university, culture, and society; and economic development. Udine University Rector and Secretary General of the Conference of Italian University Rectors (CRUI) Alberto De Toni said the aim is to draw up "a manifesto" addressed to all the world's universities and ministries. "The document will delineate what universities can and must do in order to create a sustainable future," he said. Four workgroup sessions will take place to develop the manifesto, one based on each of the aforementioned themes. "It's a great opportunity to make education the most powerful tool for freeing people, liberating societies and building an equitable and peaceful future," he said. The CRUI rectors noted that European universities were founded far before individual countries, and emphasised that the same universities, through education and training, can be true flywheels of sustainable development on a social and economic level as well as promote global citizenship across the five continents. The rectors said that in a country such as Italy, which is "notoriously behind the others in terms of numbers of graduates", the global "think tank" will open up for the future of young people and their right to higher education. In essence, that will lead to their participation in the democratic process and political, social,and economic life, they said. Together with CRUI, summit partners include the Italian Education Ministry and the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia. De Toni said he expects Italian Education Minister Valeria Fedeli to participate at the summit, as well as other prominent experts in economy and culture.