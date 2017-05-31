Renzi brought down govts says Alfano (2)

Rome

Call instability elections if you want, dear PD

Rome, May 31 - The leader of the junior government partner Popular Area (AP), Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, on Wednesday scoffed at the idea of small parties like his wielding vetoes as claimed by ex-premier and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi. "We look on amused at the declarations on the blackmail and veto power of 'small parties'," he said after Renzi said a new German-style election law would end this. "It's incredible, up till now only the PD has brought down governments, a pity they were its own. "(Enrico) Letta, Renzi and now we'll see who will induce (Paolo) Gentiloni to quit or will remove confidence in him. In all three cases, the secretary of the PD is the same (Renzi). "Small parties? Don't trust big ones. This should be called instability but you, dear PD, call it elections if you want".

