MOnza art cops recover 5 mn euros of works in 2016

Monza, May 31 - The Monza unit of Italy's art cops, the Carabinieri for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, recovered works worth more than five million euros across Italy this year, the unit said Wednesday. These included almost 8,500 art works including a Canaletto as well as 136 archaeological finds including seven Etruscan frescoes from Tarquinia, they said. Art theft was down about 15% on 2015, they said. They reported 77 people, seized 51 counterfeit contemporary art works and made 28 checks on museum security.