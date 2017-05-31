Centre left made us kneel to corruption - Davigo (2)

Rome

Rome, May 31 - Top prosecutor Piercamillo Davigo on Wednesday said "the centre right and the centre left have always worked not to fight corruption but to fight probes against corruption". Speaking at a parliamentary convention organised by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Davigo said there was one "fundamental difference: the centre right did things so big and so badly that usually they didn't work, while the centre left did targeted things and if they didn't bring us to our knees they at least made us genuflect". Davigo, who last month ended his term as head of magistrates union ANM, has frequently been critical of government action allegedly penalising the judiciary.

