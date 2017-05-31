Rome

Police shd be allowed aboard migrant NGO ships-Roberti (3)

Balance btwn saving lives and catching traffickers

Police shd be allowed aboard migrant NGO ships-Roberti (3)

Rome, May 31 - Italian police should be allowed on board NGO ships rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean, National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terror Prosecutor Franco Roberti told the parliamentary Schengen committee Wednesday. Without hindering rescues, he said, a police officer "could do typical police work: we need a balance between saving threatened lives and ascertaining the responsibilities of traffickers". Italian prosecutors have said they have heard of NGOs having links to traffickers but they said they had no evidence of this. Roberti said: "now the dinghies leave Libyan coasts (and the Libyans have never set the limit of their territorial waters, 12 or 16 miles) and they immediately find the NGOs ships that offload them. "The problem is that the humanitarian ships carry out a function filling in for government ships. "Objectively, beyond possible connivance with traffickers, they do a much-needed job. "The point is supplying the NGOs with our code of conduct under the UN, they should agree to comply with the guidelines which we have published". photo: A Doctors Without Borders boat

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore in Calabria, 15enne uccide coetaneo e si costituisce

Orrore in Calabria, 15enne uccide coetaneo e si costituisce

di Marialucia Conistabile

Visite mediche e viaggi familiari con l'auto di servizio ( multata sull'A3)

Visite mediche e viaggi familiari con l'auto di servizio ( multata sull'A3)

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Gemma Amendolia" Tornerò a correre"

Gemma Amendolia
" Tornerò a correre"

di Marina Bottari

Polizia sgomina banda rapinatori/Gallery

Polizia sgomina banda rapinatori/Gallery

di Rosario Pasciuto

Tragico incidente sulla strada che costeggia il torrente Zappardino a Gioiosa Marea. Dopo aver urtato un muretto il giovane ha perso il controllo della vettura

L’auto si ribalta, muore 23enne

di Massimo Natoli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33