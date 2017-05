Fake Modigliani probe opened (2)

Genoa, May 31 - Genoa prosecutors on Wednesday opened a probe into suspected fake Modiglianis appearing in a show at the northern city's Palazzo Ducale, judicial sources aid. The probe, against person or persons unknown, envisages the possible charge of violating Italy's cultural heritage code. Police may shortly appoint an expert to say whether the paintings are authentic or not. The Palazzo Ducale authorities and the organisers of the show, MondoMostre Skira, have welcomed the probe and said they will collaborate fully with police. photo: Reclining Nude (Portrait of Celine Howard)