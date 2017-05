Police shd be allowed aboard migrant NGO ships-Roberti (2)

Rome, May 31 - Italian police should be allowed on board NGO ships rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean, National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terror Prosecutor Franco Roberti told the parliamentary Schengen committee Wednesday. Without hindering rescues, he said, a police officer "could do typical police work: we need a balance between saving threatened lives and ascertaining the responsibilities of traffickers". Italian prosecutors have said they have heard of NGOs having links to traffickers but they said they had no evidence of this. photo: A Doctors Without Borders boat