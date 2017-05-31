Son of widow killed at Catania cemetery arrested

Catania
31/05/2017
Catania, May 31 - Police in Catania on Wednesday arrested Angelo Fabio Matà, 44, for the 2014 murder of his mother Maria Concetta Velardi. Matà was arrested after forensic police found traces of his DNA at the crime scene. The man faces aggravated murder charges. Velardi, a widow, was killed on January 7, 2014 at the cemetery of Catania, where she had gone to visit the tombs of her late husband Angelo and their other son Lorenzo. She was 59. Her body was found hidden near the family tomb. Investigators told a press conference on Wednesday that they believe Matà repeatedly hit his mother with a large brick. She reportedly died after a 45-minute-long agony. The woman and her son had a very poor relationship as the man considered his mother as an obstacle for his personal life, police said.
