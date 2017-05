Florence hoses down agst tourist 'bivouacs'

Florence, March 31 - Florence on Wednesday started sluicing down the steps outside its iconic churches to stop tourists camping out and eating on them. The operation started about 13:00, watched by Mayor Dario Nardella who has said the move was aimed at "upholding the decorum of the city, which is marred by these bivouacs". Tourists were surprised and in some cases angered by having to get up to allow the jets of water to be aimed at the steps. The steps dried out about 10 minutes later and tourists attempted to sit back down but police stopped them. photo: tourists in Piazza Santa Croce