Milan

4 Blue Whale cases in Lombardy

Gelmini calls for international action

4 Blue Whale cases in Lombardy

Milan, May 31 - There have been at least four cases of the Blue Whale suicide game among teens in the northern Lombardy region, the regional minors' prosecutor said Wednesday. "There have been more cases reported but we're focusing on three or four because they seem significant," said Ciro Cascone. On Tuesday the Marche regional minors' prosecutor, Giovanna Lebboroni, reported 10 cases in the central region, saying "the fragility of these kids is worrying". Around Italy authorities have said there have been more than 60 cases of the game, which originated in Russia and consists in taking 50 tests, the last being suicide. "Families around Italy are in panic," said rightwing Brothers of Italy House Whip Fabio Rampelli, calling for government action, while former education minister Mariastella Gelmini of the centre-right Forza Italia party said "norms are needed on an international level". The game is called Blue Whale because those whales are believed to commit suicide. The game starts by carving the image of a Blue Whale into your forearm.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore in Calabria, 15enne uccide coetaneo e si costituisce

Orrore in Calabria, 15enne uccide coetaneo e si costituisce

di Marialucia Conistabile

Visite mediche e viaggi familiari con l'auto di servizio ( multata sull'A3)

Visite mediche e viaggi familiari con l'auto di servizio ( multata sull'A3)

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Gemma Amendolia" Tornerò a correre"

Gemma Amendolia
" Tornerò a correre"

di Marina Bottari

Polizia sgomina banda rapinatori/Gallery

Polizia sgomina banda rapinatori/Gallery

di Rosario Pasciuto

Tragico incidente sulla strada che costeggia il torrente Zappardino a Gioiosa Marea. Dopo aver urtato un muretto il giovane ha perso il controllo della vettura

L’auto si ribalta, muore 23enne

di Massimo Natoli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33