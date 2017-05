EU worried by instability not elections - Tajani (2)

Brussels, May 31 - The European Union is concerned about political instability in Italy and not about early elections per se, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Wednesday. "If elections brought forward by a few months serve to give stability and produce a stable government that enacts reforms I think Europe views favourably the hypothesis," he said on the possibility of an autumn vote. "I don't think Europe is worried about an early vote in Italy...Europe is worried about instability and a lack of reforms in our country".