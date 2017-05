We'll close Roma camps - Raggi (3)

Rome, May 31 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday vowed to close Roma camps in the Italian capital, saying "enough of this feeding trough for mafias". Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said the closures would start with the camps at La Barbuta and Monachina. "The withdrawal of all tenders involved in Capital Mafia is guaranteed," she said. Raggi was referring to the sprawling Capital Mafia case in which a gang of criminals, politicians and businessmen muscled in on lucrative city contracts including those for Roma and migrant camps. Ringleaders Massimo Carminati and Salvatore Buzzi said they could make more out of the camps' business than in dealing drugs. Raggi said the closure project was aimed at "improving living standards for all". She said the plan was "developed in full consistency with EU norms covering the social and economic inclusion of the Roma, Sinti and Caminanti (traveler) communities".