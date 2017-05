EC warns of polio, measles threats

Brussles, May 31 - The European Commission on Wednesday warned against the threat of a return of polio and measles. On measles, European Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis told the Vaccination Workshop, there was a lack of global investment and so "we still have vast epidemics in the world". He said "although measles cases have dropped by 94% since 1980, there has been limited progress towards the global elimination of the disease in the last five years". As for polio, Andriukaitis said "Europe became polio free in 2002 but this status is now at risk because of the low immunity of the population and gaps in immunisation, also in EU countries".