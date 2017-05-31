Soccer: De Rossi extends Roma contract to 2019 (2)

Rome, May 31 - Roma skipper Daniele De Rossi has renewed his contract with the Giallorossi until 2019, the midfielder said on Roma TV Wednesday, three days after the emotional farewell to club legend Francesco Totti. "We renewed and signed," said De Rossi, "the deal was done a few days ago but I asked them not to talk about it last Sunday because it was a day dedicated to another player and I wanted it to be made official after that". De Rossi takes over the captain's armband from Totti, who ended 25 years with his one and only club after Roma's 3-2 win over Genoa at the Olimpico. "My role changes very little, I was one of the oldest players after Francesco," said De Rossi. "I tried to support this family like he did, it won't be anything different from what I did this year," said De Rossi, who led the team during Totti's frequent absences this season. "Even though there will be (Totti's) absence, we must turn those tears into strength". De Rossi went on to thank Luciano Spalletti, who quit as Roma manager on Monday after leading them to second place in Serie A behind six-time-straight champs Juventus. "Almost all my best seasons have been with Spalletti, so Ia must thank him: it's no accident that that happened".