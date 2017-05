Fast-track trial asked for Romeo, Gasparri in CONSIP case

Rome, May 31 - Prosecutors on Wednesday requested a fast-track trial for Neapolitan businessman Alfredo Romeo and former CONSIP executive Marco Gasparri, both accused of corruption involving the civil-service procurement agency. The case of an alleged bribe has been separated from other graft in the CONSIP case, in which Sports Minister Luca Lotti and the father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, are under investigation, respectively for disclosing judicial secrets and influence-peddling. photo: Romeo