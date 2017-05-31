Soccer: De Rossi extends Roma contract to 2019

Rome
31/05/2017
Rome, May 31 - Roma skipper Daniele De Rossi has renewed his contract with the Giallorossi until 2019, the midfielder said on Roma TV Wednesday, three days after the emotional farewell to club legend Francesco Totti. "We renewed and signed," said De Rossi, "the deal was done a few days ago but I asked them not to talk about it last Sunday because it was a day dedicated to another player and I wanted it to be made official after that". De Rossi takes over the captain's armband from Totti, who ended 25 years with his one and only club after Roma's 3-2 win over Genoa at the Olimpico.
