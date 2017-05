Big meteorite spotted in northern Italian skies

Rome, May 31 - A large meteorite shot through central and northern Italian skies last night leaving a greenish tail behind it, the 3bmeteo.com website said. The object was "fully visible" from Lombardy to Emilia to Veneto and a boom was heard in Veneto and Emilia, in the provinces of Padua, Rovigo, Ferrara and Bologna. Social media was abuzz with the sighting. No damage was reported.