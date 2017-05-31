4-5 forces will get in with new election law - Renzi

Rome, May 31 - With the new election law in the works at most "four or five forces" will get into the next parliament, ex-premier and ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday. Renzi was speaking a day after ratifying a deal with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) on a German-style proportional representation system to be approved by July 7 to enable early elections in September or October. "With the new system only four or five will get in, the number of parties will drop and the veto powers of the minnows will be eliminated", Renzi said. Renzi said the 5% entry bar in the system was "non-negotiable". As for the timing of the vote, with critics warning of a clash with the 2018 budget bill, Renzi said he saw "no dangers" in approving the budget and averting the threat of so-called 'provisional administration' that could trigger a 25% VAT hike. Pointing out that other countries like Germany were going to vote this autumn, Renzi said "everyone has the same rules and they don't have the problem of sending the budget bill to the EU".