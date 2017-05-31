4-5 forces will get in with new election law - Renzi

Rome
31/05/2017
Rome, May 31 - With the new election law in the works at most "four or five forces" will get into the next parliament, ex-premier and ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday. Renzi was speaking a day after ratifying a deal with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) on a German-style proportional representation system to be approved by July 7 to enable early elections in September or October. "With the new system only four or five will get in, the number of parties will drop and the veto powers of the minnows will be eliminated", Renzi said. Renzi said the 5% entry bar in the system was "non-negotiable". As for the timing of the vote, with critics warning of a clash with the 2018 budget bill, Renzi said he saw "no dangers" in approving the budget and averting the threat of so-called 'provisional administration' that could trigger a 25% VAT hike. Pointing out that other countries like Germany were going to vote this autumn, Renzi said "everyone has the same rules and they don't have the problem of sending the budget bill to the EU".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Orrore in Calabria, 15enne uccide coetaneo e si costituisce
di Marialucia Conistabile
Gemma Amendolia
" Tornerò a correre"
di Marina Bottari
L’auto si ribalta, muore 23enne
di Massimo Natoli
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online