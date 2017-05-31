Visco calls for exceptional effort to overcome crisis

Rome, May 31 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Wednesday called for an "exceptional effort" to overcome the economic crisis. In his annual report, Visco said "the need to overcome the crisis has urged, and still urges, an exceptional effort". Italy must seek "a stable and high growth path", he said, and try to solve the problem of jobs, "so difficult to create, maintain, and transform, a central issue of our times not only on the economic level". Speaking to an audience including European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Visco said that "the issue of jobs is central" and it is on the labour market that "we see the most painful legacy of the crisis". Speaking of labour tax cuts adopted in the past, Visco said "the significant benefits in terms of employment proved to be ephemeral because they were not accompanied by the necessary structural change by many parts of our productive system". Italy's high public debt and its banks' high level of non-performing loans (NPLs) make it vulnerable, Visco said. The debts "reduce the margins for manoeuvre of the State and financial intermediaries; they both make the Italian economy vulnerable to market turbulence and may amplify the effects of cyclical fluctuations," he said. Italy's high debt is "a serious vulnerability factor, it conditions the country's economic life". Visco said "imbalances must be corrected promptly, otherwise sooner or later you pay for them. "On the terrain of reforms, on that of public finances, and for banks, more steps forward are needed, not U-turns." He said the "structural adjustment of the economy means continuing to remove the shackles on the activity of firms, encouraging competition, and stimulating innovation," while on the public spending front, "spending for public investment, which has been falling since 2010, must start rising again". Italy's GDP will return to 2007 levels halfway through the next decade, Visco said. He said the economy was weak and the EU economy is growing "twice as fast as ours". It is an "illusion" to think that leaving the euro can solve Italy's economic problems, Visco said. He said it would bring "serious risks of instability". Visco also criticised a "lack of coordination with the EU" on banking crises. New EU banking norms should not hurt Italian savings and banks, Visco warned. "We must prevent financial stability being compromised," he said in his annual report. Visco defened the Bank of Italy from criticisms in banking oversight, saying it had done its "utmost" to avert crises. Visco said Italy's GDP will return to 2007 levels halfway through the next decade. He said the economy was weak and the EU economy is growing "twice as fast as ours". Finally, Visco said political parties should seek consensus with "clear and realistic" programmes. He said he was "confident" there would be positive results despite political uncertainty.