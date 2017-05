Woman who abandoned baby to die confesses (2)

Turin, May 31 - A 34-year-old Italian woman newborn on Wednesday confessed to leaving her newborn boy in a street in Settimo Torinese near Turin. It was rushed to Turin's Regina Margherita Hospital but died there shortly afterwards. Police say the woman may have thrown the baby from a balcony. The boy had a fair complexion, hospital sources said. The baby was wrapped in a towel at Via Turati 2, in a central area of the town in the Turin hinterland, not far from the public library.