Unemployment down to 11.1% in April (3)

Rome, May 31 - Italy's unemployment rate fell 0.4% to 11.1% between March and April and 0.6% in the year to April, the lowest level since September 2012 ISTAT said Wednesday. Italy's employment rate hit an eight-year high of 57.9% in April, ISTAT said. It said there were 94,000 more jobs, up to almost 23 million employed. Premier Paolo Gentiloni hailed new jobs figures Wednesday, tweeting "jobs growing, unemployment down to a minimum. Choices of these years rewarded. Confidence in Italy and a commitment that continues".