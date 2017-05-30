Neapolitan mafia show Gomorrah to return in the fall

Naples, May 30 - The third series of hit Neapolitan mafia show Gomorrah is set to air in the fall. The 12-episode Gomorrah 3 is directed by Cristina Comencini and Claudio Cupellini and will be broadcast by Sky Atlantic, the cast and producers told a press conference Monday in Naples. Filming of the fifth episode is ongoing in the southern port city. The new star of the third installment of the hit series is "the city", actor Marco D'Amore, who has the lead role of Ciro Di Marzio, told reporters after a visit on set at the Basilica of San Lorenzo Maggiore where the episode is being filmed. "The rebirth of this city will start from the center or it won't happen" he also said of Naples. The city is at the center of the fictional adaption of Roberto Saviano's 2006 real-life tell-all book about the Camorra, the Neapolitan crime syndicate. The series had been sold in 160 countries worldwide and screenwriters are already working on the fourth season, Sky executive producer Nils Hartmann told the press conference. The second series of Italy's biggest all-time TV export scored an average of almost two million viewers when it aired in May last year. Sky Italia content chief Andrea Scrosati told reporters that, "there is no international meeting where we aren't asked how we are progressing with the new season of Gomorrah". The Neapolitan action in the second installment shifted from the city's suburban Scampia area into central Naples, a reflection of the real gang wars being waged by the Camorra. "The territory is the essence of Gomorrah and the key to its success", said Riccardo Tozzi, the president of co-producer Cattleya. The TV series is based on Saviano's best-selling investigation into the Camorra. The book also inspired the Gomorrah feature film by Matteo Garrone, which won the Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix in 2008. Gomorrah's depiction of the local mafia is a stark departure from the mythology of the Italian crime syndicate as portrayed in large-screen and TV classics including The Godfather and The Sopranos. The book and series have captured audiences with their ugly criminals driven by a psychopathic greed for power who murder villains and innocents alike while expanding their businesses and corrupting politicians.