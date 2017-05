10 Blue Whale cases in Marche

Ancona, May 30 - There have been at least 10 cases of the Blue Whale suicide game in the central Marche region, the regional minors' prosecutor said Tuesday. "No one is very serious but the fragility of these kids is worrying," said Giovanna Lebboroni. Around Italy authorities have said there have been some 50 cases of the game, which originated in Russia and consists in taking 50 tests, the last being suicide. It is called Blue Whale because those whales are believed to commit suicide. The game starts by carving the image of a Blue Whale into your forearm. photo: Lebboroni