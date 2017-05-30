Soccer: Totti a 'living monument' says NYT

Rome, May 30 - Rome said farewell to a "living monument" after Francesco Totti's last game in the Roma shirt, the New York Times said. Amid poor city management and a trash crisis, it said, "at least Rome had Totti". It listed Totti's various monickers: "The Golden Child. The Phenomenon. The Captain. The Legend." "The greatest player who ever wore the Roma jersey, and one who grew up not far from the Colosseum, as a die-hard fan. "He refused to leave Rome - the team or the city - no matter how much money bigger clubs threw at him. "Fans, including some supporters of the rival Roman club, Lazio, called him "the symbol of Rome," "the emblem of Rome," "Rome."