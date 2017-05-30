Florence

Florence hoses down agst tourist 'bivouacs'

Mayor Nardella unveils new moves to uphold 'decorum'

Florence hoses down agst tourist 'bivouacs'

Florence, March 30 - Florence is to sluice down the steps in front of its iconic churches and hose down its Renaissance pavements to stop tourists camping out on them, Mayor Dario Nardella said Tuesday. "We'll sweep by at lunch time on the church steps and on the pavements of the streets where there are more grocer's shops to wet and cleanse the paving stones," said Nardella. He said "tourists will get wet if they want to sit down and so perhaps we'll have a few less tourists camping out on the pavements". Nardella said the move was aimed at "upholding the decorum of the city, which is marred by these bivouacs".

