Soccer: Work to be completed at Napoli - Sarri (2)

Rome
30/05/2017
Rome, May 30 - Maurizio Sarri said Tuesday there was "work to be completed" at Napoli after leading them to third place this season. Receiving the Enzo Bearzot Prize, Sarri said "my feeling at the moment is that I've not finished at Napoli." Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis said "I'm absolutely not worried about the future". Sarri, who has been at Napoli for two years, dedicated the prize to the Napoli fans. Both coach and chairman agreed that "it will be difficult to get any better".
