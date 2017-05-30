We'll pass budget after we win says Di Maio (2)

Rome

We think we can arrive in govt

Rome, May 30 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwig Luigi De Maio said Tuesday the M5S would pass the 2018 budget after winning the next elections which he said would be brought forward to this autumn. "As far as we're concerned we say let's vote as soon as possible. We'll make the budget adjustments with a 5-Star government because we believe we can arrive at government," said the Lower House deputy Speaker. The likelihood of autumn elections has grown, bringing with it market jitters over the next budget, after a deal between the M5S and the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), still to be ratified by PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi, on a German-style electoral system.

