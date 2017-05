Soccer: Montella extends Milan contract to 2019 (4)

Milan, May 30 - Vincenzo Montella on Tuesday extended his contract as AC Milan coach until June 30, 2019, Milan CEO Marco Fassone announced on Facebook together with director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli and Montella himself, who said he was "enthusiastic" and thanked the club for its confidence in him. Montella this season led Milan to a better-than-expected sixth-place finish in Serie A, one above city rivals Inter Milan. The former Fiorentina coach said he was now aiming for "more glorious objectives, more in keeping with the history" of the seven-time European champs, who are under new Chinese ownership after media tycoon and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi sold up. With the sixth-place finish, the former Roma striker led Milan back into Europe for the first time since 2014, qualifying for the Europa League.