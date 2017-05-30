Woman runs over 5 in Rome, fails drugs test

Rome

Rome, May 30 - A 43-year-old Roman woman was arrested Tuesday for running over five people in Rome last night after running a red light on a zebra crossing and failing a drugs test for cocaine. The woman was at the wheel of her Smart despite having her license revoked last year. A search of her house turned up another six grammes of cocaine, police said. After the crash, in via dei Colli Portuensi, the five injured were taken to hospital. The most serious case is a 30-year-old man who was trapped under the wheels. Also in code red is a woman with back injuries. The woman has been charged with grievous bodily harm. She was cited for fleeing an accident scene in 2013 and was arrested for stealing from a pharmacy in 2012. She was also cited last year for aggravated robbery and extortion.

