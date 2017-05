Soccer: Totti cd be Italy team manager - Ventura (2)

Florence, May 30 - Former Roma skipper Francesco Totti could become Italy team manager if Gabriele Oriali leaves, Azzurri coach Gian Pietro Ventura said Tuesday. "It's not a decision that is up to me but if Oriali were to leave it is clear that you need another figure of absolute value and if Francesco came he would be a real point of reference," Ventura said. Former Inter midfielder Oriali, who won the World Cup in 1982, has been team manager for many years. Totti, 40, played his last game for Roma Sunday but has indicated he may play on somewhere before taking up an executive position at Roma.