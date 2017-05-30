Raggi to testify in Marra case (4)

Rome

Rome, May 30 - Rome Mayor Virgina Raggi was named Tuesday among 10 witnesses called to testify for her former personnel chief Raffaele Marra in his trial for alleged corruption. "I'll got and testify as the law lays down," said Rome's first citizen. Marra, who was arrested in December in relation to the corruption probe, is accused of receiving 370,00 euros from real estate broker Sergio Scarpellini in 2013 to buy a house in Rome's Prati Fiscali area. Scarpellini is also under investigation. Raggi is being probed over the promotion of Marra's brother, Renato, to city tourism chief from his former post of deputy top traffic cop. She has denied wrongdoing and has been backed by Beppe Grillo, the leader of her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Raggi said Tuesday she would not quit if she were indicted in the Marra promotion probe. "We are talking about a thing that is not currently on the agenda and in any case I would say no," Raggi said when asked if she would step down.

